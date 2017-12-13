MAMARONECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two people were seriously injured after a fiery three-vehicle crash along I-95 in Westchester County early Wednesday morning.
The crash,which involved a tractor-trailer and two cars, happened around 1:20 a.m. in one of the southbound lanes near Mamaroneck.
It’s unclear what caused the crash, but police said one of the vehicles had broken down and was waiting for assistance when the vehicles collided. One of the cars then caught fire.
Two people were taken to Jacobi Medical Center with serious injuries, one of them with life-threatening injuries.
Police had closed I-95 south in the area for a time, but the roadway has since reopened. To check current traffic condition, click here.