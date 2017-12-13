Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
Chris Lopresti was ready early Wednesday morning with all of the sound from the Yankees and Mets at the Winter Meetings.
The Bombers freed up more money under the luxury tax threshold with Tuesday’s trade of Chase Headley to San Diego and now appear poised to make more moves.
The Amazins’ have been active in talks, but have yet to pull anything off. General manager Sandy Alderson lets the fans know why he is hesitant to sign a relief pitcher. New manager Mickey Callaway also got in the mix, explaining how he plans to use the bullpen this season.
Before wrapping things up, “C-Lo” recapped Tuesday night wins by the Knicks, Nets, and Devils.
Comments
Boomer EsiasonMore from Boomer Esiason