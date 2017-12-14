Storm Watch: Snow Falling Around Tri-StateForecast & Alerts | Traffic | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880  
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Snow falling around the Tri-State area Thursday morning could make for a messy commute.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Long Island and parts of New Jersey until 10 a.m.

Snowy roads and black ice may create slippery conditions and drivers are being urged to use extra caution while traveling Thursday morning.

The snow was already causing some slick conditions on Long Island.

Crews were out early on Route 25 in Lake Grove plowing, salting and sanding.

In Smithtown, a car skidded off East Main Street overnight, crashed into another vehicle and then slammed into a building.
Two women were hurt, one seriously.

Once the snow moves out, it will turn partly sunny, but still brisk and cold with a high around 36.

