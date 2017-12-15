By Carly Petrone

The holidays are the perfect time to show off your most festive outfit. But what about accessories? Here are five trends that will make you shine as well as where to find them.

Pearls & Statement Necklaces

www.stelladot.com

Stella & Dot makes it easy to find the perfect accessory for any holiday party. This online store offers plenty of statement jewelry pieces to help add a bit of glam to your outfit. Those looking for a heavier necklace will want to check out the Calla Fringe Necklace ($169) or the elegant Sutton Necklace in Mixed Metal ($128). The latter can it be worn in five different ways including a more toned down sparkly or matte version. Want to keep things simple? Grab a reliable pair of Maddie Pearl Earrings ($29) or the Mara Pearl Necklace ($69). This classic look never goes out of style and it’s easy to double or triple the necklace – or even tie it to the side for a bit of a twist!

Glitter Hair

Get the party started by adding some sparkly to your locks. Companies like IGK and Drybar have released specialized glitter hair spray to help you amp up your hair game. You can pick up both IGK’s Preparty Hair Strobing Glitter Spray ($16) and Drybar’s Sparkling Soda Shine Mist ($28) at Sephora. They’re not only lightweight in formula but both help tame frizz and flyaways. If you really want to stand out, try braiding your strands and then adding spray only to that decorative part of your hair. Because who wouldn’t want to have the shiniest hair in the room?

Swoon Worthy Flats

With so much eating being done over the holidays, we understand that comfort is key. So when it comes to shoes, suffering in high heels isn’t on everyone’s high priority list. This season, opt for comfort in a pair of Camila Jeweled Bow Suede Flats or Alesia Suede Tassel Loafer Slides from Ann Taylor. The versatile black flat definitely makes a statement thanks to the addition of a bejeweled bowtie while the loafer comes in a bright red (or yellow) along with a fancy tassle to keep your toes happy. Sam Edelman also makes a velvety Lior Loafer ($119.95) in a variety of colors and patterns including Retro Floral Snake Print, Jewel Blue Velvet, and Gold Boa Leather. Now you don’t have to suffer through another 5-hour long party with sore feet.

Bows For The Holidays

Bows! Bows! Bows! They’re on everything from the backs of heels to ugly holiday sweaters. A simple black satin bow tied into your updo or a knotted bow clutch will do just the trick to stay on trend this holiday season. Nordstrom is a great place to find a variety of bowed accessories like Ted Baker London’s Fefee Satin Knotted Bow Clutch (available in black or pink for $109), Topshop’s Faux Leather Wrap Dress ($68), and Halogen’s Tie Waist Velvet Pants ($78). Start shopping for the perfect bow here.

Bejeweled Bags

Gone are the days of boring black clutches because 2017 is the year of the statement purse. Whether it’s a flashy metallic or multi-colored purse, the more eccentric the better. The Leo Glitter Clutch by Rebecca Minkoff ($95) will wow other party guests while the Nordstrom Petal Sequin Minaudiere ($119) looks like it’s straight off the runways of Paris. If you’re a bride-to-be this holiday, celebrate by splurging on the Kate Spade Wedding Belles Flower Wedding Cake Bag ($398), which is “three-tiered” and covered in metallic stripes and studs and decorative jeweled flowers. You may even want to save it for the big day.

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.