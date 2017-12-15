NEW YORK (WFAN) — Mike Francesa’s final show Friday was filled with callers thanking him for his memorable 30-year run on WFAN. But many others took to Twitter to express their gratitude and admiration for the sport talk pioneer.
Here are the 10 best tweets we came across:
As Francesa started his final show, his former broadcast partner offered him some advice.
We asked WFAN’s Twitter followers what their favorite Francesa on-air moment was. This response summed up one big reason why Mike was so popular for so long.
Francesa has always been “Numbah One” in the ratings. But this fan noted that “#ThankYouMikeFrancesa” was also the “Numbah One” trending topic on Twitter on Friday.
Anthony, meanwhile, was undeterred by the busy signals he was getting.
Plenty of people credited Mike with influencing their careers, including WFAN’s John Jastremski …
… CBS Sports Radio’s Brandon Tierney …
… Rich Quinones of 97.3 ESPN Radio in South Jersey …
… and Oz Ocampo, special assistant to the general manager with the Houston Astros.
Sure, Mike has plenty of fans of all ages. Mike LaMarca, an associate producer for “Lou Dobbs Tonight” who tweeted a four-part tribute to Francesa, went so far as to create a Mike & The Mad Dog club as a kid.
We’ll turn to a comedy writer to provide the punchline to this post. Eric Stangel, an executive producer for “The Harry Connick Jr. Show” and a former writer for David Letterman, provided this script of what Francesa’s life might look like post-WFAN.