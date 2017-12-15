NEW YORK (WFAN) — Mike Francesa’s final show Friday was filled with callers thanking him for his memorable 30-year run on WFAN. But many others took to Twitter to express their gratitude and admiration for the sport talk pioneer.

Here are the 10 best tweets we came across:

As Francesa started his final show, his former broadcast partner offered him some advice.

Mike, no need to say something funny here. 30 years speaks for itself. Congratulations. #ThankYouMikeFrancesa — Chris Mad Dog Russo (@MadDogUnleashed) December 15, 2017

We asked WFAN’s Twitter followers what their favorite Francesa on-air moment was. This response summed up one big reason why Mike was so popular for so long.

has to be anytime he laces into an athlete or coach for suspect decisions, he's doing what the rest of us were thinking and it was great — Christopher Vancheri (@CVancheri) December 15, 2017

Francesa has always been “Numbah One” in the ratings. But this fan noted that “#ThankYouMikeFrancesa” was also the “Numbah One” trending topic on Twitter on Friday.

Anthony, meanwhile, was undeterred by the busy signals he was getting.

Already tried calling around 350 times to @WFAN660 and I'll call another 350 if it means I get to say #ThankYouMikeFrancesa — Anthony Genna (@ant_genna) December 15, 2017

Plenty of people credited Mike with influencing their careers, including WFAN’s John Jastremski …

My professional radio career began on the best sports radio show of all time. Thankful for the chance many moons ago down Bar A. Hats off to the GOAT @MikeFrancesaNY. Even though, you can never remember when & where I’m on! Haha. #ThankYouMikeFrancesa #NumbahOne pic.twitter.com/8VYHECwipv — John Jastremski (@john_jastremski) December 15, 2017

… CBS Sports Radio’s Brandon Tierney …

He's offered sage career counsel and we've battled it out, but nothing but complete respect for his legacy. The origin of my broadcast dreams begin w/Mike and Chris. Glad to mix in a smile and handshake on his final day. Salute, to the 🐐 @WFAN660 pic.twitter.com/xedg6kjGp0 — Brandon Tierney (@BrandonTierney) December 15, 2017

… Rich Quinones of 97.3 ESPN Radio in South Jersey …

… and Oz Ocampo, special assistant to the general manager with the Houston Astros.

Couldn't help but listen to Mike Francesca's last show on @WFAN660. Listened to Mike and the Mad Dog & Steve Somers nonstop from age 7 to 15 while working at my parents' deli store in Bergenfield, New Jersey. Big reason why I work in baseball now. — Oz Ocampo (@OzOcampoHouston) December 15, 2017

Sure, Mike has plenty of fans of all ages. Mike LaMarca, an associate producer for “Lou Dobbs Tonight” who tweeted a four-part tribute to Francesa, went so far as to create a Mike & The Mad Dog club as a kid.

2) In the 4th grade, I started the Mike & The Mad Dog Club, where a couple of friends and I would impersonate Mike and Chris. I had my mom record the show open because I was always at school at 1pm. I didn't want to be a pro athlete, I wanted to be Mike. #ThankYouMikeFrancesa — Mike LaMarca (@ChasingLaMarca) December 15, 2017

We’ll turn to a comedy writer to provide the punchline to this post. Eric Stangel, an executive producer for “The Harry Connick Jr. Show” and a former writer for David Letterman, provided this script of what Francesa’s life might look like post-WFAN.