Filed Under:Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

LONDON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Save the date!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry on May 19, according to Buckingham Palace.

The couple announced their engagement on Monday, Nov. 27 and made a brief appearance before photographers on the grounds of Kensington Palace hours after the news broke.

“Just an amazing surprise that was so sweet and natural and very romantic,” Markle, 36, said of the engagement. “He got on one knee.”

In a later interview, gushing as any woman does over her engagement story, the actress was visibly giddy recounting the moment she said yes to Prince Harry.

She said it was an instant yes.

“Yes, in fact, I could barely let him finish proposing. Can I say yes now?” Markle said.

“She didn’t even let me finish,” Prince Harry, 33, said.

The couple plans to live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace. Markle is also reported to have started the sometimes time-consuming process of moving her dogs from Canada to Britain. She recently left her television show “Suits,” a development that helped fueled engagement speculation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch