LONDON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Save the date!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry on May 19, according to Buckingham Palace.

The couple announced their engagement on Monday, Nov. 27 and made a brief appearance before photographers on the grounds of Kensington Palace hours after the news broke.

“Just an amazing surprise that was so sweet and natural and very romantic,” Markle, 36, said of the engagement. “He got on one knee.”

In a later interview, gushing as any woman does over her engagement story, the actress was visibly giddy recounting the moment she said yes to Prince Harry.

She said it was an instant yes.

“Yes, in fact, I could barely let him finish proposing. Can I say yes now?” Markle said.

“She didn’t even let me finish,” Prince Harry, 33, said.

The couple plans to live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace. Markle is also reported to have started the sometimes time-consuming process of moving her dogs from Canada to Britain. She recently left her television show “Suits,” a development that helped fueled engagement speculation.

