NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Demetrius Blackwell, the man convicted of shooting and killing NYPD Officer Brian Moore on a Queens street two years ago, will be sentenced Tuesday.

Blackwell faces life in prison with no parole.

Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch said that’s the only appropriate sentence.

“This is a person that decided ‘I’m going to kill a human being, a New York City police officer.’ He should never breathe free air again,” Lynch said. “I’d like to make sure this mope never sees the light of day again.”

The 25-year-old officer and his partner were looking for burglary suspects when they attempted to stop Blackwell, who was suspected of carrying a handgun. Authorities say Blackwell opened fire, striking Moore in the head. He died two days later.

Cops show up in force for sentencing of convicted killer of PO Brian Moore #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/FzJQzJmmpo — Juliet Papa (@winsjuliet) December 19, 2017

Moore’s partner and others picked out Blackwell from a lineup, and prosecutors said Blackwell’s DNA was found on the two bullets left in the cylinder.

More than a hundred members of #NYPD here for sentencing of convicted killer of PO Brian Moore #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/4Mv9PZZEfV — Juliet Papa (@winsjuliet) December 19, 2017

Blackwell was convicted last month of all charges, including first-degree murder, following a three-week trial.

Moore was posthumously promoted to Detective First-Grade. He’d been on the job for five years. In that time, he made 150 arrests and was awarded two medals for his duty.

