1010 WINS-Actor Rob Lowe isn’t just a Hollywood heartthrob, he’s warming the hearts and bellies of California’s bravest.

Lowe’s Montecito home was threatened by the Thomas fire, which has been named the third largest in California’s history. To thank them for their non-stop efforts in containing the massive wildfires currently ravaging the state, the Parks and Recreation star invited the first-responders to his home for a special spaghetti dinner.

But the 53-year-old isn’t just all talk, he even picked up a hose to help firefighters, posting on Instagram “you do what you can, but when it’s time, you go.”

Helping earlier today. You do what you can, but when it’s time.. you GO.

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on

After ultimately having to evacuate his property, Lowe was eventually able to return home — a lucky break for these men and women working tirelessly to douse the flames, because they got a sweet dinner and the chance to meet a real-life movie star.

Dinner for new friends at our house.

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on

 

