1010 WINS-These adorable dogs have only one Christmas wish… a forever home with a family to love them.

The animals at the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London wrote letters to Santa to ask him to help them find a home for the holidays.

One of the dogs’ letters reads: “Dear Santa, my name is Sky and I have been at Battersea for 120 days, which is a really, really long time. For Christmas, can I please have a family to love me? Love, Sky.”

While the animals get food, shelter, and love from the animal rescue center, these lovable canines need a forever home to call their own and someone to snuggle up to.

With heartfelt letters like these, we hope the animals get adopted in time for Christmas!

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

