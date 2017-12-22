1010 WINS– Donna Garcia’s son, Vincent, is an 18-year-old active duty Army soldier currently completing his Basic and A.I.T. training before a planned deployment to South Korea.
Vincent hasn’t seen his mother in over six months.
Initially, Vincent told his mom he wasn’t going to be home until after the holidays, but then gave her the surprise of a lifetime — and her reaction is priceless!
“He told me he was coming on the 27th not the 21st,” Garcia tells 1010 WINS. “It was my son, husband, and the school I work at that had planned it out.”
She added, “happy to see my son come home for Christmas.”
For Donna, this was truly a Christmas miracle.
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana