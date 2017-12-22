EDISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Two people were killed and more than six others injured in a fiery crash on a New Jersey highway during the Friday morning rush.

Seven vehicles collided in the southbound lanes of Route 440 near Interstate 287 in Edison shortly before 6 a.m. as people were heading out for an early start to their holiday travel.

Five of the vehicles caught fire.

Joe was in his kitchen when he heard the collision and ran outside to see what happened.

“All of the cars were just engulfed,” said Joe, who watched in horror as the flames grew higher. “The flames were very high, very intense.”

“It was horrific, it was terrible,” said Loretta who lives near the highway. “There’s no words for it.”

“It’s horrendous, it’s just horrendous. I can’t believe it. I’ve never seen anything like that. Looks like a war zone,” said Laura.

A stretch of the road was closed while the crash was investigated, causing major travel delays.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but neighbors said the wreck occurred on a dangerous stretch of road that’s prone to collisions.

