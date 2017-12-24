CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Christmas Eve Mass, Erin Logan, St. Patrick's Cathedral

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For some, the Christmas Eve mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral is an annual tradition, while for others from around the world, it was a first-time experience Sunday.

And as CBS2’s Erin Logan reported, this year the NYPD has promised to have heavily-armed officers in place around that area.

It definitely felt like Christmas Eve Sunday night outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral. CBS2’s Logan spoke to families as far away as Brazil and Trinidad — all of whom were hoping to make it inside for the 5:30 p.m. mass.

A lot of police officers were also present — some with K9s and rifles standing right outside the cathedral keeping the huge crowd safe.

Many people had to be turned away because there just wasn’t enough room inside.

On Friday, the NYPD announced there would be blocker trucks and officers armed with heavy weapons outside of St. Patrick’s Cathedral. There were also to be truck restrictions on both Fifth and Madison avenues between 42nd and 57th streets.

There is no direct threat to the New York City area, the NYPD said. But just two days ago in San Francisco, a 26-year-old man told an undercover FBI Agent that Christmas Day would be a perfect day for an attack on the heavily-populated Pier 39.

The suspect also allegedly praised the Oct. 31 deadly terror attack here in New York City on the West Side bike path, which killed eight people.

But the terror attacks and plotted attacks did not stop people from wanting to be in around such a crowded church like St Patrick’s Cathedral.

“We were trying to find a place for her to sit and the lady graciously got up and let her sit down, but it was just too many people,” said one worshiper who did not make it in.

The woman said she would try to make mass on Christmas Day too.

