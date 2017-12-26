Filed Under:Christmas, Christmas music, holiday cheer, Holidays, police officer

1010 WINS– When Portland police officer Jeremy Turner took a dare from a fellow officer to sing while on patrol, he surprised everyone with an incredible rendition of the Christmas classic “O’ Holy Night.”

The video has already been shared thousands of times on Facebook.

Turner, who was a music major at the University of Southern Maine before becoming a police officer, even got some praise from his boss, Police Chief Michael Sauschuck, who says the video’s popularity serves to “humanize” law enforcement officers.

-Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

