NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — The eastbound Newark Bay-Hudson County Extension of the New Jersey Turnpike will be closed between Interchanges 14 and 14A until Thursday night while repair crews address a structural problem with the bridge deck.
According to a statement by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, a contractor noticed bearings between the bridge deck and a pier had become overextended. While designed to allow expansion or contraction due to temperature changes, in this case they caused the eastbound bridge deck to drop several inches.
Engineers estimate that the work will take at least 36 hours, which would keep the bridge extension closed until Thursday evening.
For updates on the work and other local traffic conditions, see cbsnewyork.com/traffic.