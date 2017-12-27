NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Longtime WCBS 880 Connecticut bureau chief Fran Schneidau died Tuesday night, friends reported. She was 79.
Fran began her radio career at WICC in Bridgeport but it was at WCBS 880 where she made her home. She began reporting at WCBS in 1978 and never looked back.
Fran retired in February and was celebrated far and wide for her work, her influence and the person she was. Fran was part of the family and today that family is in mourning.
When she retired, she opened up about how she got her start and what it was like being one of the first women in the newsroom.
“I’m going to miss this terribly, believe me, I love this job that I’ve had for 39 years. It’s tough, but you have to make a decision. You can’t go on being kind of off-beat; you’ve just got to give somebody else a chance and it’s time for me to step aside,” she said.
On the day of her retirement, Gov. Dan Malloy declared Feb. 3 “Fran Schneidau Day” in Connecticut.