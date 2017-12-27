1010 WINS-This mom and aunt were thrilled when son/nephew Barrington Lincoln got them t-shirts from Morehouse College as Christmas presents.

Although the pair’s reaction to receiving the shirts was adorable — it’s when Lincoln tells them that he got accepted into the school when they were at a complete loss for words.

Lincoln applied to the school for early decision and found he was accepted on December 15th — so he had to keep the news secret for ten whole days before his big reveal!

“I expected some tears and excitement, but nothing like what actually happened after keeping it a secret,” Lincoln explains. “That’s why my aunt was so shocked, because normally any news I get, I’ll tell the world!”

Morehouse College, Lincoln says, was his first choice for furthering his education. “I just view Morehouse as ‘paradise’ for a young black man seeking success,” Lincoln tells 1010 WINS. “They not only produce some of the most well-educated African American men, but they shape individuals to change the world.”

I surprised my mom and my aunt with my acceptance to Morehouse for Christmas! #morehouse22 and don’t mind my voice, I’m a little sick pic.twitter.com/oz6Wn84Hnk — Barrington Lincoln (@MVO_323) December 26, 2017

After posting the video to social media so he wouldn’t have to keep texting it to all of his friends and family, he found thousands of others who responded to his touching surprise.

“It’s mind-blowing — when I woke up, my phone was blowing up! But overall, I’m glad that it was able to bring a smile on to thousands of faces and I’m so happy that the world gets to share such an exciting moment with my family and I.”

-Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana