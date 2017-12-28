NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Investigators want to find out how a ferry carrying more than two dozen people got stuck on a sandbar in Jamaica Bay.

A tug boat is now towing the ferry upstate, where it will be examined for damage.

The city-sponsored, privately run ferry was en route from Rockaway Beach to the Wall Street Terminal Wednesday on a 20-degree evening when it suddenly jolted and “we just came to a screeching halt,” passenger Jake Nicholson said.

Police and firefighters were called around 6 p.m. to the boat, which had run aground on a sand bar in the Rockaway Inlet. Passengers tried to make the best of the situation.

“Everyone’s spirits were pretty high,” said passenger Anthony Scotto. “It was nice at first but then the heat, the power went out so it was pretty cold.”

“We became like a family, everyone was cracking jokes,” said passenger Jeffery Spears. “You had the guys who missed the Rangers game, one girl she was moving her stuff back to Manhattan.”

All the while, the Coast Guard, NYPD and FDNY worked to get close enough for a rescue, but there was only two feet of water surrounding the stranded ferry and a small raft was the only vessel that could get close enough.

“It was difficult because they had to climb down a ladder, a 12-foot straight ladder, down the back of the ferry onto our boat and then transferred onto several different boats — so a very slow, tedious, time-consuming operation,” said fire department Chief John Esposito.

“Only time you froze was getting to the police boat because they put you down in a raft and I thought we would never get to that and even the raft got stuck,” Spears said. “They had to use sticks to keep getting it out into the water.”

Six hours later, the FDNY rescue boat reached the Brooklyn Army Terminal with passengers eager to get home and wondering how and this happened.

“I’m sure it was an error,” said passenger Kevin Fitzgerald. “I’m not sure who the error was, but the bottom line is a depth finder should have helped out.”

There were no injuries reported.

Last month, more than 100 passengers were rescued from a ferry that ran aground off lower Manhattan.

