CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Bitter Blast: Latest | Forecast & Alerts | Cold Weather Safety Tips
Filed Under:ferry, Jamaica Bay, Local TV, Magdalena Doris

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Investigators want to find out how a ferry carrying more than two dozen people got stuck on a sandbar in Jamaica Bay.

A tug boat is now towing the ferry upstate, where it will be examined for damage.

The city-sponsored, privately run ferry was en route from Rockaway Beach to the Wall Street Terminal Wednesday on a 20-degree evening when it suddenly jolted and “we just came to a screeching halt,” passenger Jake Nicholson said.

Police and firefighters were called around 6 p.m. to the boat, which had run aground on a sand bar in the Rockaway Inlet.  Passengers tried to make the best of the situation.

“Everyone’s spirits were pretty high,” said passenger Anthony Scotto. “It was nice at first but then the heat, the power went out so it was pretty cold.”

“We became like a family, everyone was cracking jokes,” said passenger Jeffery Spears. “You had the guys who missed the Rangers game, one girl she was moving her stuff back to Manhattan.”

All the while, the Coast Guard, NYPD and FDNY worked to get close enough for a rescue, but there was only two feet of water surrounding the stranded ferry and a small raft was the only vessel that could get close enough.

“It was difficult because they had to climb down a ladder, a 12-foot straight ladder, down the back of the ferry onto our boat and then transferred onto several different boats — so a very slow, tedious, time-consuming operation,” said fire department Chief John Esposito.

“Only time you froze was getting to the police boat because they put you down in a raft and I thought we would never get to that and even the raft got stuck,” Spears said. “They had to use sticks to keep getting it out into the water.”

Six hours later, the FDNY rescue boat reached the Brooklyn Army Terminal with passengers eager to get home and wondering how and this happened.

“I’m sure it was an error,” said passenger Kevin Fitzgerald. “I’m not sure who the error was, but the bottom line is a depth finder should have helped out.”

There were no injuries reported.

Last month, more than 100 passengers were rescued from a ferry that ran aground off lower Manhattan.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Year In Review 2017
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch