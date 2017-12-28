EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Giants are bringing back a familiar face to lead their front office.

The team announced Thursday it has hired former Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman as its new GM. Gettleman, a 30-year NFL veteran, worked in the Giants’ front office from 1999-2012.

“Given where we are as a team, we thought it was important to bring in someone with experience as a General Manager and a proven track record,” president John Mara and chairman Steve Tisch said in a news release. “Dave’s experience is unparalleled. He did an outstanding job as general manager in Carolina, and he was vital to our success during his tenure here. Dave is going to bring his own approach to our organization in how we draft and acquire players through free agency.”

The Giants will formally introduce Gettleman at an 11:15 a.m. news conference Friday at the team’s Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

Gettleman, 66, was the Panthers’ GM from 2013-16. During his four seasons there, Carolina went 40-23-1 and won three consecutive NFC South titles. He was named The Sporting News NFL Executive of the Year in 2015 after the Panthers finished with an NFL-best 15-1 record and reached Super Bowl 50.

He, however, was fired this past July.

A Boston native, Gettleman has worked on the staffs of seven Super Bowl teams — three champions. He was with the Buffalo Bills for two of their Super Bowls in the early 1990s, with the Broncos when they beat the Packers after the 1997 season, with the Giants in 2000, 2007 and 2011 and with Carolina in 2015.

The Giants fired general manager Jerry Reese and head coach Ben McAdoo on Dec. 4 after the team that once had Super Bowl aspirations started 2-10.

New York also interviewed interim general manager Kevin Abrams, vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for the GM job.