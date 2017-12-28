Arctic Blast: More On The Bitter Cold | Forecast & Alerts | Cold Weather Safety Tips | Tri-State Radar
1010 WINS-24-year-old singer Brian Esposito has been working at the famed Ellen’s Stardust Diner in New York City’s Times Square for the past 5 years and in that time he’s perfected a one-man show worthy of Broadway!

Out of his whole set, the Long Island native’s rendition of “Belle” from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is always his show stopper. Not only does he hit every note but he completely nails all of the different character’s voices.

Esposito, who has been singing since childhood, tells 1010 WINS that it didn’t take him long at all to learn the song. “I usually do it once a shift, and yes, it always gets a very good response from the audience. It took me about a week to learn it.”

“I love doing voices,” Esposito admits. “I’ve been told I do a very good Rick impression from Rick and Morty.”

Hey, if he’s taking requests, we’d love to see him tackle Hamilton next!

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

