NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’ve arrested the driver in a hit-and-run that left a Brooklyn man dead as he crossed the street near Union Square in November, just weeks before his wedding.

The NYPD says 23-year-old Xavier Ward, of Brooklyn, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident which resulted in death, failure to show license, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Video of the deadly crash, which occurred in the early morning hours of November 14th, shows a 2016 Jeep Renegade, which was a rental Zipcar, make a left turn on Union Square East from 14th Street, striking 34-year-old Adrian Blanc who was in the crosswalk at the time.

Police say Ward then took off.

Blanc, an executive chef from Flatbush, was walking home from work at the time.

His family said he had a bright and promising future, and was set to be married in Venezuela next month.

“He was the captain of the ship, he was the backbone, he was the glue. It’s going to be a really, really rough time for us to have to go through this,” the victim’s brother, Agner Blanc, said. “If anyone has any information please, please come forward. ”

“He had his whole life ahead of him. I would hate to have for anyone to have to go through this,” he added.