NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Venturing out onto the frozen ponds for photos in Central Park may look picture perfect.

But as CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported Wednesday night, the Fire Department warns that by doing so, you are putting your life in danger.

In picturesque Central Park, some cannot help but take their chances – taking selfies on the frozen pond.

When asked if he was nervous he would fall through, one visitor from Argentina said, “Yes, yes, we are nervous.”

But they thought the photos were worth the risk – even though signs warn of ice, and yellow tape blocks some parts of the pond.

And what those two men said was “beautiful” is terrifying for Noemi Rosario. Her brother was among a group of kids last February who fell through the ice while taking a selfie on the same pond – in the shadow of the Plaza Hotel.

“What goes through my head is just flashbacks of getting the phone call, running to the hospital,” Rosario said. “I thought he died.”

They all survived. But Rosario said it is still traumatic to think about, especially when she still sees people going onto the ice.

“Stay off of that ice. Whether it’s in central park, rivers, ponds, lakes — it doesn’t matter how cold it is,” Rosario said. “Stay off of the ice.”

The NYPD and the FDNY have echoed the message. They say there is no such thing as safe ice for anyone.

“Don’t go out another foot, another foot, another foot. Don’t even think about it,” said FDNY Battalion Chief Mark Foris. “It’s not a good idea.”

The FDNY, of course, trains for water rescues. But in these incredibly busy winter months for the department, they said they would prefer not to have to use resources on such calls.