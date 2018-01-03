NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is closing public schools Thursday, as a snowstorm bears down on the area.

“Due to expected severe weather conditions, all New York City public schools will be closed Thursday, January 4, 2018,” the Department of Education announced. All after-school, adult education and other school programs are also canceled, the DOE said.

Schools will reopen on Friday.

The DOE said there have been four school closings up to this point, and Thursday will mark the fifth.

The city is under a winter storm watch from late Wednesday through Thursday evening. A blizzard warning has been issued for Suffolk County and some coastal New Jersey counties, but New York City is not affected.

How much snow the city gets depends on the track of the storm. CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn reported the North American Model expects the storm to track closer to the west, bringing 8.8 inches of accumulation.

But the European Model, which tracks the storm 54 miles farther east, anticipates only 2.9 inches of accumulation for New York City.

Wind gusts of 35 mph to 45 mph are also possible.

The Department of Sanitation has also issued a snow alert starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, meaning snow equipment will be ready to handle the winter weather.

The city’s Emergency Management Department has also issued a hazardous travel advisory for Thursday and said the heaviest snow is expected to fall during the morning commute.

Alternate side parking has also been suspended for Thursday and Friday.