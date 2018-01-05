1010 WINS– Television game show host Alex Trebek has revealed that following recent surgery, the 77-year-old will be going on medical leave from the long-running hit show Jeopardy! in order to take time to properly recover.
In a YouTube video, Alex told fans he suffered from a subdural hematoma, but is thankfully doing alright.
“Some of you may have heard by now that during the holiday break, I had a slight medical problem, subdural hematoma– blood clots on the brain caused by a fall I endured about two months ago,” Trebek explains.
“Surgery was performed. After two days in the hospital, I came home to start recovery — the prognosis is excellent and I expect to be back in the studio taping more Jeopardy! programs very, very soon. And I want to thank all of you for your concern.”
Trebek has hosted over 6,000 episodes of Jeopardy! since 1984, and despite having a heart attack in 2012, he’s only missed one show taping in 1997.
All of us here at 1010 WINS wish Alex a speedy recovery — because what is Jeopardy! without Alex Trebek?
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana