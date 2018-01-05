NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Flights suspended at John F. Kennedy International Airport because of a massive snowstorm are set to resume Friday.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the flights will resume at 7 a.m.
Flights were suspended at JFK due to strong winds and whiteout conditions caused by a winter storm that has pummeled the East Coast with heavy snow and hurricane-force winds.
A Singapore Airlines flight bound for JFK was diverted to Stewart Airport in Orange County instead, because of the weather.
At Newark Liberty International Airport, more than 850 flights were cancelled Thursday, about 73 percent of normal flight activity.
Air traffic suspensions at LaGuardia Airport have been lifted, but authorities advise passengers to contact their airlines regarding specific flights.
The flight-tracking site FlightAware reports nearly 5,000 canceled flights across the United States. Those flights include more than two-thirds of flights in and out of New York City and Boston airports.
