Bitter Cold After Snowstorm: Forecast | Alerts | Radar | School Closings & Delays | Traffic | Safety Tips
Filed Under:Blizzard 2018, JFK Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Local TV, Newark Aiport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Flights suspended at John F. Kennedy International Airport because of a massive snowstorm are set to resume Friday.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the flights will resume at 7 a.m.

Flights were suspended at JFK due to strong winds and whiteout conditions caused by a winter storm that has pummeled the East Coast with heavy snow and hurricane-force winds.

A Singapore Airlines flight bound for JFK was diverted to Stewart Airport in Orange County instead, because of the weather.

At Newark Liberty International Airport, more than 850 flights were cancelled Thursday, about 73 percent of normal flight activity.

Air traffic suspensions at LaGuardia Airport have been lifted, but authorities advise passengers to contact their airlines regarding specific flights.

The flight-tracking site FlightAware reports nearly 5,000 canceled flights across the United States. Those flights include more than two-thirds of flights in and out of New York City and Boston airports.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch