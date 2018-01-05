Bitter Cold After Snowstorm: Forecast | Alerts | Radar | School Closings & Delays | Traffic | Safety Tips
Filed Under:Chris Kreider, injuryreport, Local TV, New York Rangers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — About a week after announcing Chris Kreider is out indefinitely with a blood clot in his right arm, the Rangers said Friday that the forward will undergo surgery to have his rib resected.

The team did not provide a timeline for his return.

Kreider left the Rangers’ Dec. 27 game against the Washington Capitals after he experienced swelling in his arm. Subsequent testing at the Hospital for Special Surgery revealed the blood clot.

Chris Kreider

Rangers forward Chris Kreider takes a shot against the Islanders at Barclays Center on Dec. 6, 2016. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old has has skated in 37 games with the Rangers this season, registering 11 goals and 11 assists.

MORE: Hartnett: By The Numbers — Rangers Have Failed Lundqvist Forever

The Blueshirts (21-14-5), who are currently in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division and occupy one of the two Eastern Conference wild-card spots, take on the Coyotes in Arizona on Saturday night.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch