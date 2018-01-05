NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — About a week after announcing Chris Kreider is out indefinitely with a blood clot in his right arm, the Rangers said Friday that the forward will undergo surgery to have his rib resected.
The team did not provide a timeline for his return.
Kreider left the Rangers’ Dec. 27 game against the Washington Capitals after he experienced swelling in his arm. Subsequent testing at the Hospital for Special Surgery revealed the blood clot.
The 26-year-old has has skated in 37 games with the Rangers this season, registering 11 goals and 11 assists.
The Blueshirts (21-14-5), who are currently in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division and occupy one of the two Eastern Conference wild-card spots, take on the Coyotes in Arizona on Saturday night.