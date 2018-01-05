1010 WINS-These delightful Red Panda triplets are celebrating their first birthday in style. “Mohan,” “Raj,” and “Pindhu” live at the Symbio Wildlife Park in Sydney, Australia and just had the most adorable birthday party ever!
Zoo staff helped commemorate the occasion by decorating the rare Red Panda enclosure with birthday banners and making them a yummy ice cake filled with fruit and panda treats.
The trio of endangered Pandas (there is believed to be less than 10,000 Red Pandas left in the wild) represent just one of three successful triplet births ever in the Australasian region and form an integral part of the Red Panda captive management breeding program. Born on Christmas Eve 2016, the zoo staff threw this a belated party so their special day wasn’t overshadowed by all the Christmas and New Year celebrations.
The siblings’ parents, “Pabu” and “Kesari” also joined in on the birthday fun and helped the three youngsters devour their cake. As if that weren’t cute enough, the fluffy animals even hung around to eat some fresh bamboo shoots.
It’s official, panda parties are the best kind of party!
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana