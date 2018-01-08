NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Commuters who take NJ TRANSIT and PATH were met with delays during the Monday morning rush hour.
A signal failure forced the suspension of PATH train service from Journal Square and Hoboken to 33rd Street and the World Trade Center. NJ TRANSIT is cross-honoring at Newark, Hoboken, and Penn Station. Hudson Bergen Light Rail is cross-honoring at Hoboken, Exchange Place, and Newport.
Meanwhile, a disabled Amtrak train in one of the Hudson River tunnels was delaying NJ TRANSIT trains into Penn Station.
PATH is accepting NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street. NJT Bus and private carriers are cross-honoring.