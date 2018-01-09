NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Steve Bannon is stepping down from Breitbart News Network.
Breitbart.com posted the news Tuesday afternoon.
Bannon had served as the far-right publication’s executive chairman since 2012 and was President Trump’s chief strategist until he was fired in August.
“I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform,” Bannon said.
Bannon was a key adviser to Trump’s general election campaign and had been a forceful but contentious presence in a divided White House.
Trump and Bannon recently had a war of words after Bannon gave explosive comments in a tell-all book, “Fire and Fury.”
“Steve pretends to be at war with the media, which he calls the opposition party, yet he spent his time at the White House leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was,” Trump said in a statement. “Steve was rarely in a one-on-one meeting with me and only pretends to have had influence to fool a few people with no access and no clue, whom he helped write phony books.”
Trump also blamed Bannon for the loss of the Senate seat in Alabama to the Democrats.