WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump didn’t hold back Wednesday, as he slammed his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new book.

“He not only lost his job, he lost his mind,” Trump said, referring to the firing of Steve Bannon.

A book by Michael Wolff claims that Trump didn’t think he’d win the 2016 presidential race, but instead believed taking the nomination would improve his brand.

In an excerpt from ‘Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House’ that appeared in The Guardian, it’s said that Bannon called a meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort, and a Russian lawyer ‘treasonous’ and ‘unpatriotic.’

Wolff claims Bannon mocked the men for even agreeing to meet with Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower in June 2016.

“The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a god idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor (with no lawyers),” he said.

Wolff writes that Bannon was also highly critical of the decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, and said that the path to Trump, “goes right through Paul Manafort, Don Jr. and Jared Kushner.”

The president wasn’t the only one to criticize Bannon on Wednesday. His son Donald Jr. took to Twitter and fired a few shots of his own.

Andrew Breitbart would be ashamed of the division and lies Steve Bannon is spreading! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018

Wow, Just looked at the comments section on Breitbart. Wow. When Bannon has lost Breitbart, he’s left with . . . umm, nothing. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018

The book is set to be released next week.