NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin and disgraced former lawmaker Anthony Weiner have decided to negotiate their divorce privately.

The couple was supposed to appear before a Manhattan judge Wednesday. But the judge said both sides had agreed to discontinue the case. Abedin filed a contested divorce from Weiner last May. He is serving a 21-month prison sentence for sexting with a 15-year-old girl.

Abedin’s lawyer Charles Fox Miller says they agreed to work on settling the case swiftly and privately for the benefit of their child. The couple has a 6-year-old son Jordan.

Abedin became ensnared in the investigation into Clinton’s emails after former FBI director James Comey said she forwarded emails to the laptop of Weiner, a former U.S. representative and New York mayoral candidate.

