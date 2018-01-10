Filed Under:children, Disney, Kids, Moana

1010 WINS-These little girls love going to Costco to visit an employee who looks just like the Disney character “Maui” from the film Moana.

Rella Rivera and her daughters Ryley (8) and Rylyn (5) go to Costco every other week just to see their favorite cashier. To make it even better, he even does Maui’s signature phrase!

Rivera tells 1010 WINS that the girls always look for “Maui” and every time he sees them, “he lets out a big ‘cheeee hoooo!'” — the character’s signature shout in the beloved animated film.

“They just love it,” says Rivera, explaining that the Costco worker also does character appearances as “Maui” for parties,  and was previously wowing children in character at Disney’s Aulani resort in Hawaii.

These may be the first kids ever who actually enjoy going food shopping with their parents!

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

