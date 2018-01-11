Filed Under:Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Gio, Jerry Recco

Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »

Dedication is the name of Jerry Recco’s game.

The “maven” traveled through the night after doing his thing with the Rutgers men’s basketball team, slept on an air mattress in Boomer’s office, and still delivered an informative and entertaining update on Thursday morning.

Though the NHL locals are still on their bye week, Jerry found several other things to discuss, including the Knicks and Nets, who both lost Wednesday night, albeit in entirely different fashion.

The Knicks suffered through a frustrating 122-119 double overtime defeat to the visiting Bulls, while the Nets had their doors blown off by the visiting Pistons.

Have a listen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch