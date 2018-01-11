Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Dedication is the name of Jerry Recco’s game.
The “maven” traveled through the night after doing his thing with the Rutgers men’s basketball team, slept on an air mattress in Boomer’s office, and still delivered an informative and entertaining update on Thursday morning.
Though the NHL locals are still on their bye week, Jerry found several other things to discuss, including the Knicks and Nets, who both lost Wednesday night, albeit in entirely different fashion.
The Knicks suffered through a frustrating 122-119 double overtime defeat to the visiting Bulls, while the Nets had their doors blown off by the visiting Pistons.
Have a listen.