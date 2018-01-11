Filed Under:Local TV, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run in Queens.

Jun Sum Yim, 77, was walking home from church Wednesday morning on Parsons Boulevard in Flushing when police said she was struck. Police said the vehicle fled the scene. Yim was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Her heartbroken family pleaded for help finding the suspect.

“Why would anyone hit someone and leave someone to die like that? What are they going through that makes them so fearful?” Yim’s son, Jae, said.

Police said Thursday they arrested 58-year-old Geum Min on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care.

