WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is defending himself from reports that he made disparaging comments to describe immigrants from Haiti, African nations and El Salvador.

“No, No. I’m not a racist,” Trump said Sunday, after reporters asked him to respond to those who think he is. “I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed. That I can tell you.”

Trump also denied making the statements attributed to him, but avoided delving into the specifics of what he did or did not say.

“Did you see what various senators in the room said about my comments?” he asked, referring to lawmakers who were meeting with him in the Oval Office on Thursday when Trump is said to have made the comments. “They weren’t made.”

The president reportedly used profane language while discussing immigration at an Oval Office meeting with lawmakers on Thursday.

Trump is being quoted as saying, “Why are we having all these people from s***hole countries come here?” then suggesting the U.S. should take in more people from countries like Norway.

Senators inside the meeting are now divided on what they say they heard from the commander in chief.

Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the only Democrat at Thursday’s meeting, said Trump had indeed said what he was reported to have said. Durbin said the remarks were “vile, hate-filled and clearly racial in their content.” He said Trump used the most vulgar term “more than once.”

Republican Sens. David Perdue of Georgia and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who also attended the meeting, initially said in a statement Friday that they “do not recall the president saying these comments specifically.”On Sunday, they backtracked and challenged other senators’ descriptions of the remarks.

Perdue described as a “gross misrepresentation” reports that Trump used the vulgarity. He said Durbin and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina were mistaken in indicating that was the case. Graham also attended the meeting.

“I am telling you that he did not use that word. And I’m telling you it’s a gross misrepresentation,” Perdue said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“I didn’t hear it and I was sitting no further away from Donald Trump than Dick Durbin was,” Cotton said on CBS’ “Face The Nation.”

On Friday, Trump tweeted that, “the language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used.”

As a possible government shutdown looms, the parties are also divided on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Some Democrats have threatened to vote against legislation to extend government funding, which expires on Friday, unless protections for the Dreamers are included.

“I, for one, will not vote for government funding until we get a deal on DACA,” said Democratic Georgia Rep. John Lewis,

The president says military funding and securing the southern border are two major sticking points that must be resolved in order for a DACA deal and in turn, a budget agreement.

“We’re ready, willing and able to make a deal on DACA, Trump said. “It’s the Democrats who don’t want to make a deal.”

