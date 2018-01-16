1010 WINS– Aussie police never expected that apprehending this runaway suspect from the outback would turn into a full-on car chase.
The New South Wales Police in Australia were called to the scene of a wallaby on the loose this week — specifically, it was hopping its way across the country’s famous Sydney Harbor Bridge. It was believed the animal may have escaped from a nearby golf course.
At one point the cop almost caught his perp, but the rambunctious joey got away and the chase continued.
After the wallaby was finally caught, the animal was taken to a local veterinarian to ensure it was physically alright.
In a Facebook post, New South Wales police wrote, “Even the All Blacks wouldn’t have caught this Wallaby making a break. All involved in this ‘Hop’ pursuit are being questioned at Taronga zoo for ‘skipping’ town.”
-Kayla Jardins/Joe Cingrana