CBS 2In this handout image provided by The White House, U.S. President Barack Obama talks with President Raúl Castro of Cuba from the Oval Office, on December 16, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite […]
WCBS 880In this handout image provided by The White House, U.S. President Barack Obama talks with President Raúl Castro of Cuba from the Oval Office, on December 16, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a […]
1010 WINSIn this handout image provided by The White House, U.S. President Barack Obama talks with President Raúl Castro of Cuba from the Oval Office, on December 16, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For […]
WFANIn this handout image provided by The White House, U.S. President Barack Obama talks with President Raúl Castro of Cuba from the Oval Office, on December 16, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in […]
WLNYIn this handout image provided by The White House, U.S. President Barack Obama talks with President Raúl Castro of Cuba from the Oval Office, on December 16, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division […]
Filed Under:animal rescue, Australia, wallaby, Wildlife

1010 WINS– Aussie police never expected that apprehending this runaway suspect from the outback would turn into a full-on car chase.

The New South Wales Police in Australia were called to the scene of a wallaby on the loose this week — specifically, it was hopping its way across the country’s famous Sydney Harbor Bridge. It was believed the animal may have escaped from a nearby golf course.

At one point the cop almost caught his perp, but the rambunctious joey got away and the chase continued.

See Also: Did You Know Kangaroos Were Afraid Of Baby Birds? You Do Now!

After the wallaby was finally caught, the animal was taken to a local veterinarian to ensure it was physically alright.

In a Facebook post, New South Wales police wrote, “Even the All Blacks wouldn’t have caught this Wallaby making a break. All involved in this ‘Hop’ pursuit are being questioned at Taronga zoo for ‘skipping’ town.”

-Kayla Jardins/Joe Cingrana

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch