1010 WINS– These two-week-old Curlew chicks at the Symbio Wildlife Park in Sydney, Australia tried making friends with the local kangaroos — but the large animals were simply too afraid of their tiny new neighbors.
Though the group of marsupials showed plenty of curiosity about the latest addition to the zoo, every time the birds got close, they’d instantly run away!
As the adorable pair of Curlew chicks (characterized by their long and slender, down-curved bills) made their way through the grass, the mob of kangaroos can be seen carefully smelling at them before quickly retreating to view them from afar.
They may be called kangaroos, but they sure look more like fraidy cats to us!
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana