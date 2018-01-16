PERRIS, Calif. (CBSNewYork) — A torture investigation is underway after police discovered a house of horrors where they said 13 malnourished children were allegedly held captive by their parents.

David and Louise Turpin are charged with nine counts of torture and 10 counts of child endangerment after investigators found 12 children inside a Perris home. Authorities said several children were “shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark and foul-smelling surroundings”

Police were tipped off after a 17-year-old daughter managed to escape.

People living near the Southern California home had no idea what was going on inside.

“I can’t believe this. It’s so sad,” said neighbor Jennifer Luna.

The children range in age from two to 29, but neighbors say most of them appeared younger.

“The older kids, I thought they were, like, 12, because they looked so malnourished, so pale,” said neighbor Kimberly Milligan.

Sheriff’s investigators have not revealed what may have motivated the accused couple to treat their kids so poorly.

Neighbors say the children rarely went outside.

“I never knew that there was any kids living in that house. Especially not 13,” said neighbor Robert Gomez Jr.

State records show the children were home-schooled and that the father was listed as principal of a day school at the same address.

The couple filed for bankruptcy twice. They are now being held on $9 million bail each.

The children were admitted to local hospitals and are in stable condition.