CBS 2In this handout image provided by The White House, U.S. President Barack Obama talks with President Raúl Castro of Cuba from the Oval Office, on December 16, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite […]
WCBS 880In this handout image provided by The White House, U.S. President Barack Obama talks with President Raúl Castro of Cuba from the Oval Office, on December 16, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a […]
1010 WINSIn this handout image provided by The White House, U.S. President Barack Obama talks with President Raúl Castro of Cuba from the Oval Office, on December 16, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For […]
WFANIn this handout image provided by The White House, U.S. President Barack Obama talks with President Raúl Castro of Cuba from the Oval Office, on December 16, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in […]
WLNYIn this handout image provided by The White House, U.S. President Barack Obama talks with President Raúl Castro of Cuba from the Oval Office, on December 16, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division […]
Filed Under:California, David Turpin, Local TV, Louise Turpin

PERRIS, Calif. (CBSNewYork) — A torture investigation is underway after police discovered a house of horrors where they said 13 malnourished children were allegedly held captive by their parents.

David and Louise Turpin are charged with nine counts of torture and 10 counts of child endangerment after investigators found 12 children inside a Perris home. Authorities said several children were “shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark and foul-smelling surroundings”

Police were tipped off after a 17-year-old daughter managed to escape.

People living near the Southern California home had no idea what was going on inside.

“I can’t believe this. It’s so sad,” said neighbor Jennifer Luna.

The children range in age from two to 29, but neighbors say most of them appeared younger.

“The older kids, I thought they were, like, 12, because they looked so malnourished, so pale,” said neighbor Kimberly Milligan.

Sheriff’s investigators have not revealed what may have motivated the accused couple to treat their kids so poorly.

Neighbors say the children rarely went outside.

“I never knew that there was any kids living in that house. Especially not 13,” said neighbor Robert Gomez Jr.

State records show the children were home-schooled and that the father was listed as principal of a day school at the same address.

The couple filed for bankruptcy twice. They are now being held on $9 million bail each.

The children were admitted to local hospitals and are in stable condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch