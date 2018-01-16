CBS 2In this handout image provided by The White House, U.S. President Barack Obama talks with President Raúl Castro of Cuba from the Oval Office, on December 16, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite […]
1010 WINS– Fiona and her mom Bibi had a great time enjoying their snow day this past weekend at the Cincinatti Zoo & Botanical Garden.

fiona snow thumb Fionas First Snow: Baby Hippo Experiences Winters Wonders for the First Time

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

America’s favorite hippo Fiona got to try out the cool, white powder for the first time and while Fiona didn’t seem too crazy about the snow, her mom Bibi couldn’t get enough!

The lovable Bibi was instantly obsessed and kept flinging it in the air as a tasty snack! This mother-daughter duo is enough to warm any heart.

See Also: Fiona the Baby Hippo Is Making Some Major Moves

Fiona the baby hippopotamus was born to her mother Bibi six weeks too early at the Cincinnati Zoo and is the smallest hippo ever to survive. Fiona became an instant online superstar when the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden decided to document her struggle.

You can follow along with her special story at Facebook.com/TheFionaShow and Facebook.com/cincinnatizoo

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

