1010 WINS-As an Alabama woman was stopped at a red light, she witnessed an incredible act of kindness between strangers that left her stunned.
Briana DiGiorgio watched a man give the shirt off his back to a complete stranger who she says was desperately trying to stay warm. Temperatures have been freezing in Alabama due to a cold snap gripping most of the U.S. and the incredible act of kindness left her in tears.
After giving the homeless man his coat, the thoughtful stranger says he planned to pick up some food and would return shortly.
In a post on Facebook, Briana wrote “Witnessed this man giving a homeless man the shirt off of his back, literally. Y’all, it is freezing cold in Alabama. This poor man was standing at a red light desperately trying to stay warm. If you listen closely, you’ll hear the guy proceeding to tell him that he was going to get him something to eat and that he’d be right back. I was in tears. This is the kind of people we need more of in this world. This is absolutely beautiful…”
Briana finished off her post by using the hashtag #FaithInHumanity.
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana