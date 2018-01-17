CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
EYE ON WEATHER: Forecast & Alerts | Radar | Traffic | School Closings & Delays | #SocialSnowPatrol
Filed Under:Andrew Cuomo, Jeff Sessions, Local TV, Marijuana, Marijuana Legalization, New Jersey, New York, Phil Murphy, Recreational Marijuana, Sean Adams

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – During his inauguration ceremony, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy took the opportunity to once again voice support for legalizing marijuana.

“A stronger and fairer New Jersey embraces comprehensive criminal justice reform comprehensively, and that includes a process to legalize marijuana,” he said Tuesday.

As WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported, Murphy wasn’t the only governor addressing the subject.

Last year, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called marijuana a gateway drug. But when he looks around, perhaps he’s reconsidered, Adams reported.

“New Jersey may legalize marijuana. Massachusetts already has,” he said during his annual budget address.

Read More: NJ Marijuana Debate Heats Up Ahead Of Phil Murphy’s Inauguration

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, however, sits on the other side of the debate.

“Attorney General Sessions says he’s going to end marijuana in every state,” said Cuomo.

The governor proposed that New York do some fact finding.

“I think we should fund DOH to do a study,” he said.

Cuomo wants the Department of Health and state police to examine the costs, benefits and legal risks of recreational marijuana.

While Murphy sites criminal justice reform as his main motivation, there is a major financial incentive there, as well, Adams reported. Tax revenue from legal marijuana could net hundreds of millions of dollars.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch