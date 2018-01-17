CBS 2NYCFC midfielder Frank Lampard, center, plays the ball while being defended by D.C. United midfielder Marcelo Sarvas during the first half at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 1, 2016. (Photo by Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos […]
WCBS 880NYCFC midfielder Frank Lampard, center, plays the ball while being defended by D.C. United midfielder Marcelo Sarvas during the first half at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 1, 2016. (Photo by Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource […]
1010 WINSNYCFC midfielder Frank Lampard, center, plays the ball while being defended by D.C. United midfielder Marcelo Sarvas during the first half at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 1, 2016. (Photo by Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS […]
WFANNYCFC midfielder Frank Lampard, center, plays the ball while being defended by D.C. United midfielder Marcelo Sarvas during the first half at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 1, 2016. (Photo by Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its […]
WLNYNYCFC midfielder Frank Lampard, center, plays the ball while being defended by D.C. United midfielder Marcelo Sarvas during the first half at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 1, 2016. (Photo by Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and […]
EYE ON WEATHER: Forecast & Alerts | Radar | Traffic | School Closings & Delays
Filed Under:Hunts Point Produce Market, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Teamsters at the Hunts Point Produce Market will remain on the job after coming to a tentative contract agreement overnight.

The contract for 1,100 workers expired at midnight but negotiations continued and a tentative agreement was reached. No details of the agreement have been released and workers will vote on the deal later this week.

The agreement covers warehouse workers, drivers and other employees.

The market is responsible for more than half the city’s food supply.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch