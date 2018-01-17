NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Teamsters at the Hunts Point Produce Market will remain on the job after coming to a tentative contract agreement overnight.
The contract for 1,100 workers expired at midnight but negotiations continued and a tentative agreement was reached. No details of the agreement have been released and workers will vote on the deal later this week.
The agreement covers warehouse workers, drivers and other employees.
The market is responsible for more than half the city’s food supply.