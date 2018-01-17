CBS 2A woman bundles up against the cold wind in Times Square December 27, 2010 in New York after a blizzard dropped 18 to 20 inches (46 to 51 cm) of snow in the area. The tail end of a powerful blizzard across the US north-east snarled plans for millions of holiday travelers Monday, forcing New […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for a hit-and-run driver who struck an officer in Times Square.

Sources tell CBS2 NYPD investigators want to speak with the driver of a Mercedes C-23 with New York State license plate HVX-2215. The car was seen crossing the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge Monday night, police sources said.

The officer was struck by a car he was trying to pull over around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night on Broadway and West 43rd Street.

After clipping the cop, the driver sped off, turning onto 42nd Street. The officer and another colleague ran down the street with their guns drawn, trying to chase the driver, who hit other vehicles as he made his getaway.

The driver managed to evade police.

The officer, a four-year veteran of the force, suffered minor leg and back injuries. He is expected to make a full recovery.

  1. Pete Weinman says:
    January 17, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Why don’t they publish the name and photo of the owner of that vehicle?

