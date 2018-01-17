NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for a hit-and-run driver who struck an officer in Times Square.
Sources tell CBS2 NYPD investigators want to speak with the driver of a Mercedes C-23 with New York State license plate HVX-2215. The car was seen crossing the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge Monday night, police sources said.
The officer was struck by a car he was trying to pull over around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night on Broadway and West 43rd Street.
After clipping the cop, the driver sped off, turning onto 42nd Street. The officer and another colleague ran down the street with their guns drawn, trying to chase the driver, who hit other vehicles as he made his getaway.
The driver managed to evade police.
The officer, a four-year veteran of the force, suffered minor leg and back injuries. He is expected to make a full recovery.
