CBS 2of the New York Yankees of the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on April 7, 2011 in the Bronx borough of New York City.Yankees right-hander A.J. Burnett is off to a 3-1 start, with a 3.52 ERA. (Photo by Nick Laham/ Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, […]
WCBS 880of the New York Yankees of the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on April 7, 2011 in the Bronx borough of New York City.Yankees right-hander A.J. Burnett is off to a 3-1 start, with a 3.52 ERA. (Photo by Nick Laham/ Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for […]
1010 WINSof the New York Yankees of the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on April 7, 2011 in the Bronx borough of New York City.Yankees right-hander A.J. Burnett is off to a 3-1 start, with a 3.52 ERA. (Photo by Nick Laham/ Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news […]
WFANof the New York Yankees of the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on April 7, 2011 in the Bronx borough of New York City.Yankees right-hander A.J. Burnett is off to a 3-1 start, with a 3.52 ERA. (Photo by Nick Laham/ Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier […]
WLNYof the New York Yankees of the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on April 7, 2011 in the Bronx borough of New York City.Yankees right-hander A.J. Burnett is off to a 3-1 start, with a 3.52 ERA. (Photo by Nick Laham/ Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS […]
Filed Under:Chris Martinez, David Turpin, Local TV, Louise Turpin

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A couple accused of starving and torturing their 13 children were charged on Thursday.

As CBS2’s Chris Martinez reported, prosecutors in Riverside laid out the harrowing life of starvation and punishment David and Louise Turpin allegedly inflicted on their 13 children.

“The victims report as a punishment, starting many years ago, they began to be tied up… Circumstantial evidence from the house suggests that the victims were often not released from their chains to go to the bathroom… One of the children at age 12 is the weight of an average 7-year-old. The 29-year-old female victim weighs 82 lbs,” Riverside County District Attorney, Mike Hestrin said.

Surveillance video showed the couple being taken into custody on Sunday. Police said they found a dozen malnourished kids in the family home after a 13th sibling — a 17-year-old girl — escaped from a window and called authorities.

“The 17-year-old who escaped had been working on a plan to escape with her siblings for more than 2 years,” Hestrin said.

Child endangerment in California carries a maximum sentence of 6 years, but torture is a felony and can lead to a life sentence.

An old photograph given to CBS station KTVT by a neighbor when the family lived in Texas shows the inside of the Turpin’s home and what appears to be a rope tied to one of the bedframes.

Investigators said three of the children rescued Sunday were found chained to furniture.

Neighbor Michael Clifford said he saw unusual behavior through the windows.

“They would march in circles for hours in the middle of the night,” he said.

Relatives said the Turpins were deeply religious, but they never had any indications the couple might be mistreating their children.

Prosecutors said the children weren’t allowed to shower more than once a year, they endured frequent beatings and sometimes strangulation. Both David and Louise Turpin face more than two dozen charges, carrying a sentence of 94 years to life if convicted.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch