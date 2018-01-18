CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
1010 WINS– An adorable baby Nile hippopotamus was just born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!

Staff welcomed the bundle of joy to their park over the weekend and were especially excited because the calf, still unnamed since a gender has not been identified yet, is the first hippo born at the park in over thirteen years.

Mother Tuma and her mate Henry were chosen to breed through the Species Survival Plan (SSP), which is overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The hippo’s birth is an important contribution to the worldwide conservation and understanding of vulnerable species with declining populations.

disney hippo First Baby Hippo in 13 Years Born At Disneys Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

This lovable newborn can’t stop snuggling with her mother and is certainly the perfect addition to Disney’s kingdom. As of now, the pair needs plenty of time to bond so the exact weight and gender of the calf won’t be known for some time.

Tuma and her calf can be spotted on the park’s Kilimanjaro Safaris as well as the Wild Africa Trek experience. To learn more about hippos, visit DisneyAnimals.com.

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

