NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Charges are expected Thursday against two suspects who police say were arrested for a hit-and-run involving an officer in Times Square.

Investigators say it was 20-year-old Arfhy Santos who was behind the wheel of a black Mercedes during the incident Saturday night, hitting a police officer who was trying to stop him.

“The operator of the vehicle intentionally struck the police officer,” NYPD Chief William Aubry said Wednesday.

Police arrested Santos and his passenger, 24-year-old William Lopez, Wednesday afternoon at an apartment building in Harlem, but not before police say the duo tried jumping out of a window to get away. Police said Lopez is the owner of the car.

It was around 11:30 p.m. Saturday that the 26-year-old officer, who was caught on video, saw the car speeding with its wheels smoking.

“No one could have predicted what that driver of that car would do,” said Aubry.

The officer got in front of the vehicle attempting to stop it, but  police say he was hit as the driver peeled off. The officer continued the pursuit on foot, but the suspects got away.

Investigators say one of the suspects was already wanted for pulling a similar stunt with that same black Mercedes the night before.

“Friday at 2 o’clock in the morning, he was in Upper Manhattan and he did the same exact thing with the same vehicle on a sidewalk when a police officer saw him and there were pedestrians out there,” Aubry said. “He recklessly drove on the sidewalk.”

The chief credited the officer in the case for following his instincts.

“I give him a lot of credit,” Aubry said. “He’s a courageous officer.”

Police say they men were part of a car club in the Bronx and said both have multiple prior arrests. Police asked for the public’s help tracking down the four-door sedan, which likely has damage to its passenger side.

As for the officer involved, he continues to recover but has not returned to work.

