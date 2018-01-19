CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man is being called a hero for helping a woman who fell onto the tracks after she was attacked at a Long Island Rail Road station.
The 28-year-old Smithtown woman was punched in the face and then fell face-first onto the tracks after she accidentally bumped into a man on the platform of the Central Islip station Wednesday morning, according to witnesses.
With less than a minute before the train got to the station, commuter Martin Diaz quickly sprang into action.
“I just jumped onto the tracks and I woke her up and she was still in a fog,” Diaz said. “I just grabbed her by her waist and picked her up. When I picked her up the other commuters just pulled her up to safety.”
Diaz said he just reacted and never realized the train was so close.
“I saw myself in a situation and that’s when another commuter grabbed my hand and brought me up,” Diaz said.
The victim was bleeding from her face and panicking when she was brought to safety. She was treated at a local hospital and released.
“Oh my god, it was a whole bunch of blood,” Diaz said. “I had blood all over my hands, on my sweater.”
Police have arrested Troy Liddell, 34, of Central Islip, in connection with the incident. He is charged with reckless endangerment and assault.