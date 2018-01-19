By Sean Hartnett

An NHL team’s character is often tested when injuries and adversity strike. The Rangers’ mettle was put under the microscope following a recent three-game losing streak.

Alain Vigneault’s men responded to the challenge by earning consecutive home victories over Philadelphia and Buffalo.

Although forward Chris Kreider and Kevin Hayes, and veteran defenseman Marc Staal were missing due to injuries on Thursday night, the Rangers were able to pull off a 4-3 victory over the Sabres. The recently constructed first line of Rick Nash, Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich led the way, combining for six points.

All three had a hand in Buchnevich’s game-winning goal. Nash won possession and dished to Zibanejad, who dragged the puck behind the goal line before sliding it directly to Buchenvich’s stick. The 22-year-old Russian scored into a half-empty net. His backchecking alongside Nash helped cause the takeaway in the first place.

“In the last two games they’ve supported one another real well,” Vigneault said of the trio. “They made little plays, little subtle plays that don’t go unnoticed. Board plays and down-low plays that have enabled them to get rush chances and also get in on the forecheck to create some turnovers like they did on the last goal. They came up real big for us at big times.”

Nash scored twice and finished with three points, while registering three shots on goal. He has racked up five points, including four goals, over the last two games.

Buchnevich also had an assist. Overall, he has set career highs with 12 goals, 17 assists and 29 points, the latter good enough for a tie for second on the team. Zibanejad has three goals and an assist over the last seven games.

Of chief importance, Nash has heated up in January after ending the 2017 calendar year in an ice-cold slump. With the veteran winger seemingly robbed of puck luck, many Rangers fans pondered how long it would take for the $7.8 million man’s fortune to change for the better.

Nash has made a statement of late with his rekindled robust play, performing like a franchise forward for the first time in a very long time. The 33-year-old wing’s play on Thursday and overall game of late should give fans hope of perhaps a better tomorrow.

“I hope they come in bunches, but it’s funny how the game works,” Nash said. “Sometimes, you get five or six opportunities a night and you don’t score. Other times, you get two chances and you put both in. It’s a funny way, but you have to stay level-headed and you have to stay with it.”

Previously, the 6-foot-4 forward’s luck had hit the skids. In 13 December games, Nash was only able to muster two goals and two assists. However, it’s important to note that even though his production had hit a snag, his effort on both ends of the ice was evident.

“He came ready to play again tonight,” Vigneault said of Nash. “It’s good to see that all of his hard work is getting rewarded. It’s good for him, but it’s especially good for our team. We need the wins.”

Buchnevich, a sophomore wing, has caught fire since being promoted to the top line. He has spent a portion of the season on the fourth line. More than anyone else in the Rangers’ dressing room, Nash understands the pressure of delivering at a young age. He was expected to carry an expansion franchise in Columbus as an 18-year-old rookie. Nash sees a bright future ahead for Buchnevich.

“He’s got all the tools” Nash said. “It’s hard. It seems like when you get into your second year, the honeymoon stage is over and the excitement is over. He had a great start to the season. He was unbelievable, and he’s figuring it out. The thing with him is he could be a star in this league. He’s got all the tools.”

Captain Ryan McDonagh said he, too, has noticed a surge of confidence from Buchnevich in his second season. While it’s a well-know fact that Buchnevich can do highlight-reel things with the puck, his commitment to becoming a more well-rounded player has become evident.

“I think he’s got a lot more confidence with the puck and even more confidence when he doesn’t have the puck,” McDonagh said of Buchnevich. “He’s finding himself a lot more opportunities to create plays with the puck by being in good position and working hard away from the puck. I think that’s the biggest thing that everybody learns, how important it is to be in the right spots when you don’t have it and to put your focus in the right areas defensively. You see him blocking shots. He’s taking a lot of pride in that and he’s trying to a force on the forecheck.”

The Rangers know they have a very solid two-way center with a high-playmaking IQ in Zibanejad. Despite Nash’s earlier power outage, his two-way effort and puck handling has never been questioned.

In Buchnevich’s case, he entered this season with a promising reputation, but also with much to prove. This is an earn-it league and Vigneault is very much an earn-it coach. It seems that Buchnevich’s progression has won over AV, similar to how J.T. Miller and Hayes proved themselves.

The Rangers have put a lot of faith in Buchnevich and I don’t think their confidence is misguided. He could be on the verge of becoming the elite scorer they have longed for since Nash’s 42-goal season of 2014-15.

