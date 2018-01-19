SUNRISE, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — For the second consecutive offseason, Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson finds himself in trouble with the law in South Florida.

Police in the city of Sunrise arrested him Friday morning on nine charges, including resisting an officer, harming a public servant or family member and eluding a law enforcement officer with sirens on. He also allegedly committed several traffic offenses, including reckless driving, speeding and running two red lights.

According to multiple reports, cops say Anderson was driving his Jaguar 105 mph in a 45 mph zone, failing to stay in a single lane, and did not immediately pull over for police. He later told the arresting officer that he was going to find his wife and sexually assault her, the reports said.

Anderson also bragged about how much money he has and that the officer was trying to “ruin his fun,” police said. Anderson earned $540,000 with the Jets this past season.

TMZ reported that Anderson was still in custody Friday afternoon.

In May, Anderson, who was born in Fair Lawn, New Jersey but moved to South Florida as a child, was arrested at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami and was charged with a felony count of resisting arrest with violence as well as obstruction of justice.

Anderson was accused of pushing a police officer and fighting with security after being asked to leave the concert. That case has not yet been resolved.

The 24-year-old receiver enjoyed a breakout season with the Jets in 2017, his second year in the NFL. He had 63 receptions for a team-leading 941 yards and seven touchdowns.