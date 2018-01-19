CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
1010 WINS– For this couple who were wed by Pope Francis at 36,000 feet, it seems good things come to those who wait!

pope wedding thumb This In Flight Wedding Officiated By Pope Francis Is a Papal FirstPaula Podest Ruiz and Carlos Ciuffardi Elorriaga, both flight attendants for the Latin American-based Latam Airlines, had a truly blessed wedding this week when Pope Francis officiated their vows aboard a Chilean domestic flight.

The couple, who met eight years ago, were married in a civil ceremony back in 2010 but were unable to wed in their church because it was destroyed by a magnitude 8.8 earthquake that same year.

But the lovebirds finally got their day. Pope Francis just happened to be aboard the plane they were working and was happy to perform a marriage ceremony for them as they traveled between the cities of Santiago and Iquique.

“We can’t believe the pope married us. A pope has never married anyone on a plane,” Ciuffardi told reporters.

“So emotional. This is the experience of a lifetime,” Podest said.

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

