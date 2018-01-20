NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) — Tens of thousands of people hit the streets Saturday for the Women’s March on New York City.

The protest, which started in front of the Trump International Hotel & Tower by Central Park, was among more than 200 such actions planned for the weekend around the world.

“I’d be lying if I said that I’m not dispirited and discouraged over having to march yet again to register our opposition to this disastrous first year of the Trump presidency,” said Peggy Taylor, a New York City tour guide and Manhattan resident.

She said that last year, she felt “a kind of euphoria” walking through the city with hundreds of thousands of participants.

This year, “the hard reality of what lies ahead of us has sunk in,” she said. “I know that we have a long slog ahead of us to undo the damage that this man has inflicted.”

The 2017 rally in Washington, D.C., and hundreds of similar marches created solidarity for those denouncing President Donald Trump’s views on abortion, immigration, LGBT rights and more. Afterward, a wave of women decided to run for elected office and the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct became a cultural phenomenon. Among the goals of this year’s march are getting more Democrats to run for public office and bolstering voter registration.

The record crowds seen last year, however, are not expected this year, CBS News’ Paula Reid reports. Organizers say they’re not focused on crowd size; they’re focused on winning elections.

The scheduled speakers included Ashley Bennett, a Democrat who was elected Atlantic County, New Jersey freeholder last November. Bennett defeated Republican incumbent John Carman, who had mocked the 2017 women’s march in Washington, D.C. with a Facebook post asking whether the women would be home in time to cook dinner.

The event kicked off near Columbus Circle at 11 a.m. Participants rallied before the march that was to conclude on Sixth Avenue in Midtown.

